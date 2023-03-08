Remaining fan bases gear up for the Big Sky Conference championships in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State Bobcats will take on Northern Arizona to see who advances to the NCAA tournament, that game tips off at 9:30 at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise.

The Bobcat fans, their band and the spirit squad are exhausted after a double overtime win over Weber State where Montana State won the game on an alley-oop.

"Oh it has been awesome so far," said Seth Norby of the Montana State Spirit of the West Marching Band. "That game last night was just incredible, it was amazing and we have had really hanging around Boise this tournament."

The band and the spirit squad have been getting fans fired up for the game at Parilla Grill, every team has their own designated spot, we found the spirit squad getting recharged at Dutch Bros after their game last night went late into the night.

"We are all super tired because we didn’t get back to the hotel until about midnight," said Nathan Spangenberg, the captain of the MSU Spirit Squad. "We have a pep rally to get that crowd fired up and let’s go win that championship."

For Northern Arizona fans it has been an amazing tournament as both their mens and women's team will play in the championship, the women tip-off at 3:00 as they play Sacramento State.

"This is the first time in 26-years the women have a shot to win the conference championship," said Cory Shepard, a Northern Arizona Lumberjacks fan. "I think it would be epic, it would be historic for the university and I’m a big fan of the boys now after watching them play."

Northern Arizona has more fans here to watch the women play because they were a number one seed coming in, while the men were seeded ninth out of ten teams.

However, the men defeated Idaho, they knocked off the number one seed on a buzzer beater and they beat the Montana Grizzlies on Tuesday, if they could pull it off they would get to the big dance with a record of 13-22 and that is the magic of March.

Fans from the ten different Big Sky games enjoy coming to Boise and it gives local businesses a nice boost, the common complaint across the board from all the fanbases has been the cold weather.