Registration opens for Boise Parks and Recreation summer activities

BOISE, Idaho — Registration for Boise Parks and Recreation’s summer activities, including play camps, swimming lessons, art classes and more, opened April 1 for Boise residents and opens at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3 for non-residents.

“We are proud to serve the community and provide a variety of ways for kids and adults of all ages to stay active and involved throughout the summer months,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in a press release. “Our talented instructors and recreation coordinators continue to add new and exciting camps, classes and programs … ”

New offerings include a tap/ballet combo class and "Lifetime and Leisure tours" for older adults such as birding, paddle boarding and a trip to the new Bruneau Dunes Observatory. Also new this year are the "Adaptive Recreation" one-day activities for people with disabilities featuring karaoke and dinner, a jam session at the Boise Rock School and more.

Returning summer activities include swimming lessons at the City of Boise’s outdoor pools, sailing camps, pickleball lessons and a large selection of summer camp options for kids and teens.

Visit cityofboise.org to register or learn more about Boise Parks and Recreation's summer offerings. Registration is also available over the phone at (208) 608-7680 and in-person at Boise Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 1104 West Royal Blvd.