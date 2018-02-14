Registration now open for Teen Substance Abuse Workshop in Meridian

MERIDIAN, ID - Registration is now open for Meridian’s seventh annual Teens and Substance Abuse Workshop.

The Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, along with the West Ada School District, are teaming up to provide this free workshop to the community.

The four-week workshop will cover a variety of topics, such as the legalization of marijuana, youth drug citations, and how adverse childhood experiences relate to substance abuse.

“Really what it’s targeted for is the adults, to see what we’re facing as a community so that they can relay those things and they can have those conversations with their children,” said Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea with the Meridian Police Department.

The workshop begins Tuesday, Feb. 27, and runs every Tuesday through March 20.

Teachers, counselors, nurses and other professionals in attendance can even earn professional development credits through Boise State University.

For more information, or to register, visit www.meridianmadc.org or call (208) 846-7313.