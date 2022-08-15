Watch Now
News

Actions

Registration for Boise Parks and Rec fall activities opens Monday

Boise Parks and Rec fall activity guide
Boise Parks and Rec
Boise Parks and Rec fall activity guide
Posted at 3:15 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 17:15:45-04

Registration for fall activities through Boise Parks and Rec opens August 15 for Boise residents.

Registration for fall camps, classes and volunteer opportunities open Monday for Bosie residents and August 17 for non-residents. Options include sports leagues for various age groups, school break camps and more.

"As the seasons change, so do our offerings. Fall is a great time to try a new sport or get involved in a volunteer opportunity,” Boise Parks and Recreation Doug Holloway said in a statement. “We are proud to provide programming for all members of the community no matter their age, background, income or ability level."

Registration is available online, in-person or over the phone at the Fort Boise Community Center at 208-608-7680 or the Boise Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 208-608-7600.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light