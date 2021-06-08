Rediscovered Books partnering with The Cabin for the Read Freely Project

BOISE, Idaho — Rediscovered Books and The Cabin are partnering for the Read Freely Project, which aims to use books to break barriers and build more connected communities.

A news release says the experiences of the last year have taught us how important relationships are to prevent loneliness. It's also important to find common ground and greater understanding by having difficult conversations and finding joy in the small things.

The authors and stories being used are different from our own, often unheard and sometimes banned. Read Freely volunteers will give away hundreds of books written by BIPOC authors ten books at a time.

A collection of ten books have been selected for children, youth and adults that represent diverse voices, according to the release. Volunteers will choose one title from the list and apply for a set of 10 copies of the book to give away to interested readers. To see the full list, click here.

Rediscovered Books

The first round of the application process ends on June 21, 2021, and volunteers will be chosen by the end of the month. If you want to help with the project, Rediscovered Books says you can donate funds to buy books or donate to this project through The Cabin. Donations are tax-deductible.

You can also purchase Read Freely merchandise on the Rediscovered Books website. Proceeds will support the purchase of books for the project.

If you want to sign up to be a volunteer, click here and fill out the application.