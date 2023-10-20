Red Cross plans to install smoke alarms in over 100 Meridian mobile homes this weekend

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Red Cross has plans to install smoke alarms in around 150 mobile homes in Meridian.

Friday and Saturday, dozens of volunteers will go door-to-door, installing fire alarms, speaking with homeowners about fire safety, and helping them plan escape routes in their homes.

“That’s going to protect a lot of lives," said Dennis Hamrick, who owns a home in the Fairview Mobile Home Park. "If the incident does happen, it’s like a chain reaction here. It'd be like a domino effect. [Mobile homes] go up in eight minutes. That’s how fast they go up [in flames].”

Hamrick is a retired firefighter with the Forest Service, so he takes his fire safety very seriously.

About seven people a day die from house fires, and the Red Cross says you only have around two minutes to escape a house fire safely.

Hamrick had the Red Cross install a special type of smoke detector for his father. One that is designed for people who are hearing impaired and features a louder alert alarm and an accompanying strobe light.

For more information about home fire safety, visit the Red Cross website.

