Red Cross plans to install smoke alarms in over 100 Meridian mobile homes this weekend

The organization is looking to get updated smoke detectors in as many homes as possible to help prevent fire-related deaths.
Around seven people per day die from home fires in the United States, the Red Cross hopes to prevent deaths by installing smoke detectors in mobile homes in Meridian.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Oct 20, 2023
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Red Cross has plans to install smoke alarms in around 150 mobile homes in Meridian.

Friday and Saturday, dozens of volunteers will go door-to-door, installing fire alarms, speaking with homeowners about fire safety, and helping them plan escape routes in their homes.

“That’s going to protect a lot of lives," said Dennis Hamrick, who owns a home in the Fairview Mobile Home Park. "If the incident does happen, it’s like a chain reaction here. It'd be like a domino effect. [Mobile homes] go up in eight minutes. That’s how fast they go up [in flames].”

Hamrick is a retired firefighter with the Forest Service, so he takes his fire safety very seriously.

About seven people a day die from house fires, and the Red Cross says you only have around two minutes to escape a house fire safely.

Hamrick had the Red Cross install a special type of smoke detector for his father. One that is designed for people who are hearing impaired and features a louder alert alarm and an accompanying strobe light.

For more information about home fire safety, visit the Red Cross website.

