Red Cross of Greater Idaho donating recreational items to Boise VA

Veterans who face difficult memories can benefit a lot from a good distraction — the American Red Cross is delivering items to help.

Things like fly fishing rods, golf balls and art supplies. The items are critical for the VA's recreational therapy programs.

"Recreational leisure based program, so using our time well is a big deal and many times that is a struggle and getting a foothold, getting in charge of your own time, your structure, day-to-day use for veterans that are going through a variety of issues," said Kelly Odell, recreation therapist at Boise VA.

The Red Cross of Greater Idaho delivered more than 1,200 items to the Boise VA to help support the local veteran communities. Among the packages were vegetable and fruit seeds.

The VA also offers cooking and nutrition classes to help veterans live healthier lives.