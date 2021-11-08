Red Cross: Flu season could further impact emergency blood shortage

The Red Cross is urging anyone who is eligible and healthy to donate blood as flu season increases concerns over the ongoing emergency blood shortage.
The Red Cross is experiencing the lowest blood supply levels for this time of year in more than a decade. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports as seasonal illness increases, blood donations decrease, further impacting already low donations.
There is no blood donation waiting period post flu or COVID-19 shot as long as the person does not show any symptoms, according to the Red Cross. Anyone who donates through November 23 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Red Cross upcoming blood donations Nov. 16-30
Boise
- Nov. 17: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road
- Nov. 18: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Boise Idaho Amity Stake Center, 12040 W Amity Road
- Nov. 19: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Plaza 1, 400 S. Broadway
- Nov. 23: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road
- Nov. 24: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee
- Nov. 26: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Boise City Hall, 150 N Capitol Blvd., Corner of 6th and Main Street
- Nov. 26: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S Capitol Blvd.
Meridian
- Nov. 20: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian North Stake Center, 5555 N. Locust Grove
- Nov. 24: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane
- Nov. 26: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Village at Meridian/Eagle Road, 2260 N. Eagle Road
Middleton
- Nov. 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Adventure Plaza, 113 E. Main St.
Nampa
- Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 118 11th Ave. N.
- Nov. 23: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nampa College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave.
- Nov. 26: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.
- Nov. 30: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Birch Building, 6111 Birch Lane
Mountain Home
- Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., KofC Fellowship Hall, 342 E. Jackson St.
Emmett
- Nov. 24: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 719 S. Johns
Cascade
- Nov. 29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Mill Street and Highway 55
McCall
- Nov. 30: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Elk Creek Church, 14102 Highway 55