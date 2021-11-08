Red Cross: Flu season could further impact emergency blood shortage

The Red Cross is urging anyone who is eligible and healthy to donate blood as flu season increases concerns over the ongoing emergency blood shortage.

The Red Cross is experiencing the lowest blood supply levels for this time of year in more than a decade. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports as seasonal illness increases, blood donations decrease, further impacting already low donations.

There is no blood donation waiting period post flu or COVID-19 shot as long as the person does not show any symptoms, according to the Red Cross. Anyone who donates through November 23 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Red Cross upcoming blood donations Nov. 16-30

Boise

Nov. 17: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road

Nov. 18: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Boise Idaho Amity Stake Center, 12040 W Amity Road

Nov. 19: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Plaza 1, 400 S. Broadway

Nov. 23: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Road

Nov. 24: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee

Nov. 26: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Boise City Hall, 150 N Capitol Blvd., Corner of 6th and Main Street

Nov. 26: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S Capitol Blvd.

Meridian

Nov. 20: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meridian North Stake Center, 5555 N. Locust Grove

Nov. 24: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane

Nov. 26: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Village at Meridian/Eagle Road, 2260 N. Eagle Road

Middleton

Nov. 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Adventure Plaza, 113 E. Main St.

Nampa

Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 118 11th Ave. N.

Nov. 23: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nampa College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave.

Nov. 26: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.

Nov. 30: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Birch Building, 6111 Birch Lane

Mountain Home

Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., KofC Fellowship Hall, 342 E. Jackson St.

Emmett

Nov. 24: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 719 S. Johns

Cascade

Nov. 29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Mill Street and Highway 55

McCall