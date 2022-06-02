Recreate Responsibly Idaho campaign returns this Summer

BOISE, Idaho — With the 2022 summer season expected to put additional strain on Idaho's outdoor recreation resources, state and federal agencies are launching the Recreate Responsibly Idaho (RRI) campaign for the third time.

RRI was created in March 2020, during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of in-state residents, and out-of-state tourists were seen hiking, biking, and ATV riding among other activities, according to RRI officials. They say the increase put strain on recreation infrastructure and land management staff.

“Idaho has been the fastest-growing state in the nation, so we expect new residents and visitors will be looking for places to play outdoors along with our long-time residents” said Steve Stuebner, RRI campaign coordinator and outdoor expert.

Recreate Responsibly Idaho looks to empower recreationists by providing guidelines, etiquette and tips. There's even a quiz to help you test your knowledge.

RRI officials say that over the past two years state and federal officials saw many incidents of poor behavior on public lands such as dumping trash, campfires left burning, and trail use etiquette. They warn this behavior could lead to wildfires or potential closures.

The 2022 Recreate Responsibly Idaho Campaign

outreach team consists of the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Department of Commerce, and the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission.

"It's just taking pride in your state, you know, to keep things clean and nice for others, and that's just really a basic outdoor practice. Like I said, a lot of people in Idaho know that, and it really makes a difference for the next people who come there," Stuebner said.

The team will share information about outdoor issues on social media every week until Labor Day.

For more information, click here.