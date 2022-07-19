Recovery efforts underway for teenage boy who fell into Lucky Peak

Marine deputies are working to find a 16-year-old boy who fell into Lucky Peak Monday night and did not come up.

The boy fell off a personal watercraft around 9 p.m. Monday and was with one other person in the area west of Barclay Bay when they hit a wave, according to a news release from Ada County Sheriff's Office. Neither person on the personal watercraft was wearing a life jacket, according to the release. The area is very deep and water temperatures are in the low 60s.

Ada County marine deputies are actively involved in the recovery of a person who fell off a personal watercraft in Lucky Peak last night and did not resurface. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) July 19, 2022

The other person jumped into the water but did not find him. Another boat driver and several other people came over to help search but did not find him.

Ada County Sheriff marine deputies did several dives Monday night but did not find him before the search was called off around 11 p.m. The marine deputies resumed the search early Tuesday morning and have been searching all day but have not found him as of 2:45 p.m., according to the release.