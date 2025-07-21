Recovery efforts continue for missing people at Oregon waterfall

BEND, Oregon — Search and rescue teams resumed operations Monday morning for two people still missing after a group of six went over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River west of Bend, Oregon.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon when the group went over the falls, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. Three people were rescued and transported to St. Charles-Bend by ambulance. One person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Authorities say that they deployed two drones early Sunday to search the area while swiftwater rescue teams worked below the falls. Three K9 teams also assisted in the effort, working alongside marine patrol boats to search downstream for approximately three hours.

The initial call came in at approximately 2:57 p.m. on Saturday, prompting an immediate multi-agency response including the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Bend Fire & Rescue, and Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.

Recovery operations continued throughout Sunday and began again Monday morning. Authorities have not released the names of those involved pending family notification.