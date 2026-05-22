Record-breaking Meth seizure in Idaho: $1.5 million worth of drugs confiscated

CHESTER, Idaho — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have made the largest methamphetamine seizure in Idaho history following a traffic stop near Chester.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stop happened Tuesday morning along Highway 20 during routine patrol operations.

During the stop, deputies discovered and seized more than 115 pounds of methamphetamine. Authorities estimate the drugs have a street value of more than $1.5 million.

Two people inside the vehicle were taken into custody and are now facing felony drug trafficking charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says no additional information will be released pending the suspects’ arraignment.

Local News 8 Report by Abi Martin