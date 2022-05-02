Reclaim Idaho submits 97,000 signatures for Quality Education Act

IDAHO — In an effort to provide an additional $323 million in funding for K-12 schools Reclaim Idaho organizers and volunteers submitted 97,000 signatures supporting the Quality Education Act ballot initiative to the Ada County Elections Office Monday.

The act looks to provide additional funding each year for K-12 programs, higher teacher pay and more, according to Reclaim Idaho.

For the Quality Education Act to make it on the ballot, Reclaim Idaho needs valid signatures from 6% of all Idaho's registered voters, including signatures from 6% of voters in at least 18 of the state's 35 legislative districts. According to a press release, Reclaim Idaho has submitted 97,000 signatures and the group expects 70,000 signatures to be counted as valid.

“We are confident that the Quality Education Act will appear on the ballot in November. Thanks to the hard work of organizers, local leaders, and hundreds of volunteers across the state, Idaho voters will have a chance to boost pay for teachers and support staff and give our kids something closer to the quality education they deserve,” Reclaim Idaho's co-founder Luke Mayville said.

The act would be paid for by a tax increase for corporations and some of Idaho's highest earners according to Mayville.

If the signatures are approved by the Ada County Clerk, then the Quality Education Act will appear on the ballot during the November general election.