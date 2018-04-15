Realistic school shooting simulation helps first responders train

6:14 PM, Apr 14, 2018

The most realistic school shooting drill ever done in Boise is preparing first responders for the unfortunate possibility of a mass shooting at one of Idaho's schools.

More than 100 EMT's, doctors, and North Junior High students took part in the realistic drills today tasking front-line hospital staff at Saint Luke's to assess the chaotic situation and treat victims with potentially life-threatening injuries. The intense simulation even had local students with simulated gunshot wounds and massive bleeding.

The drills are a part of the annual "Rescue Me Conference" providing local first responders and medical professionals the hands-on training they need for a mass casualty incident.

After the simulation, drill teams could evaluate their actions, highlight what worked well, and what opportunities they have to improve.

