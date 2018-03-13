Reading test poised to be final battle for Idaho lawmakers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - House Speaker Scott Bedke warned that addressing the state's reading test will likely be the final legislative battle of the session before lawmakers can go home for the year.

Bedke told reporters on Tuesday lawmakers are still working behind the scenes on redesigning or replacing the so-called Idaho Reading Indicator -- an early reading test for kindergarten through third-graders.

Idaho schools have been using the test for nearly 20 years, but critics have begun speaking out that it needs an update.

However, no proposal has yet to surface inside the Idaho Statehouse despite multiple meetings with lawmakers and stakeholders over the past few weeks trying to settle on a solution.

Bedke says he's hopeful legislation will appear before the end of the week.

The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn March 23.