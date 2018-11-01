Rat poison found in child's Trick or Treat bag

MERIDIAN, Idaho - Meridian Police are investigating a case where a 7-year-old child found a bag of rat poison in their trick or treat bag.

Police reported the child was trick or treating in the Presidential subdivision off of Eagle Road. When they returned home and looked through their candy with a parent, they discovered a small bag of rat poisoning.

Meridian Police said they do not have a suspect at this time and the child cannot remember which house it came from.

The police urged anyone who had a child trick or treating in the Presidential subdivision to sort through the child’s candy and contact the Meridian Police Department if they found something similar.

If you have any information on this investigation, please contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.