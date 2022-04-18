Watch
Rare overhaul of powerful US nuclear test reactor completed

AP
FILE - This photo released by Idaho National Laboratory shows its Advanced Test Reactor at Sunrise at Idaho National Laboratory's desert site about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Jan. 31, 2007. Scientists in Idaho have completed a rare overhaul of one of the world's most powerful nuclear test reactors. Officials at the Idaho National Laboratory said Monday, April 18, 2022, that normal operations are expected to resume later this spring at the Advanced Test Reactor following low-power system checks to make sure the reactor is in working order. (Idaho National Laboratory via AP, File)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 18, 2022
Scientists in Idaho have completed a rare overhaul of one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors.

Officials at the Idaho National Laboratory said Monday that normal operations are expected to resume later this spring at the Advanced Test Reactor following low-power system checks. The U.S. Department of Energy reactor has been down for about 11 months for a core overhaul done about every 10 years.

Experiments at the reactor help the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered war fleet stay at sea longer, bolster NASA’s space exploration, and advance life-saving medical treatments. The test reactor also supports efforts to build new and safer commercial reactors.

