Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
News

Actions

'Raptor Wagon': Boise Fire crews rescue second raptor in a month

FALCON BOISE FIRE THUMBNAIL.png
Boise Fire Department
FALCON BOISE FIRE THUMBNAIL.png
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire says that for the second time in a month, fire crews came to a raptor's rescue.

Photos posted to Boise Fire's Facebook page show the Engine 1 crew climbing up to untangle a red-tailed hawk from a tree.

boise fire rescue falcon.jpg

Fire officials say that for Engine 1, this was not out of the ordinary.

Earlier this month, Engine 1 helped rescue an American Kestrel caught in a tree.

Officials say the kestrel was safely removed and transported to a bird rescue center to receive care.

Boise Fire asked if they should now rename Engine 1 the "Raptor Wagon."

kestrel.jpg

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights