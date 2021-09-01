Raptor Fest raises money for the birds through a unique partnership

KUNA, Idaho — The Morley Nelson Snake River Birds Prey National Conservation Area has one of the largest nesting populations of raptors in the world.

This area in the southern area of the Treasure Valley encompasses 485,000 acres of protected land for birds, when this conservation area turned 25-years-old a new non-profit was formed called the Birds of Prey National Conservation Area Partnership.

This non-profit is now four years old and supports the BLM's management of the area through science, education, outreach and partnerships.

"It is that magic combination of places next to a food source and not a lot of disturbance that makes it a hot spot for birds," said Steve Alsup of the partnership. "But it is definitely one of the densest areas in the world for birds of prey."

The partnership just held one of their biggest fundraisers of the year as they welcomed people back to Indian Creek Winery for Raptor Fest after the event had to go virtual a year ago.

"Birds and wine I think the pairing is fine," said Tammy Stowe-McCoure one of the owners at Indian Creek Winery. "That's super cheesy, but they both have to do a lot with nature."

This festival brings together both bird lovers and wine lovers for some live music in a relaxed environment that included several raptor demos.

“I think the key to a good festival is having good food, good music, some drinks and something to festival around," said Alsup.

Raptor Fest also helps out the winery who has had to deal with several challenges throughout the past year and a half including severe drought, supply chain issues and Covid-19 so they were happy to welcome people back to the festival.

"It’s a labor of love, we love doing it and we love hosting events like raptor fest," said Stowe-McCoure. "It is just great to see so many people out here having a good time both kids and adults."