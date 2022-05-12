Randy Weaver, participant in Ruby Ridge standoff, dies at 74

SPOKANE, Wash. — Randy Weaver has died at the age of 74.

He was the patriarch of a family involved in an 11-day Idaho standoff with federal agents 30 years ago that left three people dead and helped spark the growth of anti-government extremists. His death was announced Thursday in a Facebook post by daughter Sara Weaver, who lives near Kalispell, Montana.

Sara Weaver did not immediately return Facebook messages and email requests for information. Details of Randy Weaver’s death were not immediately available.

The standoff in the mountains near Ruby Ridge in the Idaho Panhandle transfixed the nation in August of 1992.