Randy Weaver, participant in Ruby Ridge standoff, dies at 74

JIM MONE/AP
FILE - Randy Weaver, the object of the Ruby Ridge siege, visits with the media at the main FBI roadblock outside the Freemen compound in Montana on April 27, 1996. Weaver, patriarch of a family that were involved in an 11-day Idaho standoff in 1992 with federal agents that left three people dead and served as a spark for the growth of anti-government extremists, has died at the age of 74. His death was announced Thursday, May 12, 2022, in a Facebook post by daughter Sara Weaver, who lives near Kalispell, Montana. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Posted at 3:39 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 17:39:40-04

SPOKANE, Wash. — Randy Weaver has died at the age of 74.

He was the patriarch of a family involved in an 11-day Idaho standoff with federal agents 30 years ago that left three people dead and helped spark the growth of anti-government extremists. His death was announced Thursday in a Facebook post by daughter Sara Weaver, who lives near Kalispell, Montana.

Sara Weaver did not immediately return Facebook messages and email requests for information. Details of Randy Weaver’s death were not immediately available.

The standoff in the mountains near Ruby Ridge in the Idaho Panhandle transfixed the nation in August of 1992.

