Ramp closures, traffic changes coming to I-84 between Nampa and Caldwell

Interstate 84 ramps between Nampa and Caldwell will close this weekend as crews begin work to widen the road.
Traffic on I-84 will be shifted from the outside lanes to the new median lanes between Ustick Road and Karcher Road, ITD announced. Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention to road signs in the area. Speeds overnight are reduced to 45 mph with one lane open in each direction.
ITD listed additional road impacts including:
- The westbound on-ramp at Karcher will be closed all weekend from April 22 at 10 p.m. to April 25 at 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured down eastbound I-84 to Northside Boulevard. Motorists can then enter westbound I-84 at the Northside on-ramp. Click here for a detour map.
- The eastbound off-ramp at Karcher will close at 10 p.m. on April 23 and will re-open at 7 a.m. April 24. Traffic will be detoured to the Northside Boulevard eastbound off-ramp. Click here for a detour map.