Ramp closures, traffic changes coming to I-84 between Nampa and Caldwell

Interstate 84 ramps between Nampa and Caldwell will close this weekend as crews begin work to widen the road.

Traffic on I-84 will be shifted from the outside lanes to the new median lanes between Ustick Road and Karcher Road, ITD announced. Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention to road signs in the area. Speeds overnight are reduced to 45 mph with one lane open in each direction.

ITD listed additional road impacts including: