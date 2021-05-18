Rally block party in Emmett held in support of a $68 million bond

EMMETT, Idaho — On Monday, several community members in Emmett made a final push two gain support for a $68 million bond to help construct a new high school and gymnasium.

Amanda Weers, chairwoman for the Vote 4 Emmett Schools Political Action Committee helped organize a block party rally on Washington Street between 12th and Main Street in support of the bond.

“It would improve everything in the community and that we are showing that we are a community that really values our children and our education system,” Weers said.

If passed, the new high school would be built on the intersection of 4th Avenue and Sub-Station Road and be able to accommodate about 1,200 students and a gymnasium would be added to Butte View Elementary School. The plan includes renovating the current high school for the middle school.

Rich Hargitt, Head Football Coach and Director of Strength and Conditioning at Emmett High School supports the bond and said it’s much needed in the community.

“Education, the way we look at it, it’s a natural resource. Kids are a natural resource they’re the most important natural resource a community a county has. Because by putting your money into kids, money into schools you’re going to get a return on your investment,” Hargitt said.

Emmett School District is asking voters to approve the bond during Tuesday’s election and it needs a supermajority vote to pass. According to a release from the district, the last time a bond passed was in 1998 for two new elementary schools. The following information was released by the school district: