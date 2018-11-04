Raking leaves for seniors and disabled to make Star shine

STAR - Nearly 40 volunteers from Star raked up leaves around the homes of community members 65 and older or those living with disabilities.

The project is similar to Rake Up Boise and other local raking projects.The volunteers showed up ready to help their neighbors and bond together as a community.



"Having the young people help the old people I think is really really important in our community as we're a growing community we want to see it kind of grow and develop and seeing and teaching this younger generation how to be community servants, servant leaders," said city of Star beautification and public relations committee member Matt Vraspir.

They raked up 6 houses in star and then swept the leaves around the senior center as well.