Quarterback battle for College of Idaho this summer

CALDWELL, Idaho — There is a quarterback battle brewing in Caldwell.

The College of Idaho football team starts practice next week and the Yotes added depth in their quarterback room. Boise State transfer Andy Peters joined the program in the summer and adds Division I experience to the offense.

Peters realized he wouldn't get much playing time with the Broncos as they have a declared Hank Bachmeier as the team's starter and have brought in young talent to develop.

“My last conversation with Coach (Tim) Plough, my main point was I just want to go somewhere where I can play the game that I love” Peters said.

It wasn't long after Peters made the decision to enter the portal that College of Idaho made a connection. Peters took his time making his decision though. After a trip to Zion National Park in the spring, he came to the conclusion the Yotes were his choice.

Ryan Hibbs has been the starter for the majority of the last two seasons, helping lead the Yotes' offense in its share of the Frontier Conference title both seasons. The team went 7-3 last season and 3-1 in the 2020 year that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With two guys battling for arguably the most important position on the team, tensions intensify. But the intensity is hard to see with the way Hibbs and Peters interact with each other.

“We actually do get along well," Hibbs said. "I know these are always awkward things when people come in but I really like the guy”

Regardless of their personal relationship, head coach Mike Moroski doesn't think either of the players are going to give up the job easily. Especially not the quarterback who has had it for the last two years.

“The questions you should have asked him John was, ‘Do you think you’re the best player?'" Moroski responded to a question on Tuesday. "And undoubtedly Ryan Hibbs would have said, 'Yes, I think I am the best player.'”

The coaching staff is a long way from determining a starter. That choice will come from results produced during summer camp. Moroski targets August 20th, a week before the first game, as the day the team will know.

There are specific things Moroski and the rest of the staff will look for from their quarterback. In Moroski's opinion the team didn't score enough last season, so he is looking for someone who can put together scoring drives for the unit, especially when the offense gets into the red zone. On the field success, coupled with leadership ability and a higher ceiling as a player.

But ultimately Moroski says the decision will come down to "who gives us the best chance to win."