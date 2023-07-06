Push-In Ceremony welcomes Quint, the new Meridian Fire Truck

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Members of the community were on hand as the Meridian Fire Department held a push-in ceremony for its newest addition, known as Truck 35, a Quint Fire Truck, at Meridian Fire Station #5.

Meridian Fire Department

This truck is unique to the fleet, as it combines the capabilities of a ladder truck with the water-dispersing abilities of the engines.

The name "Quint" comes from the truck having five components; water pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial ladder/devices, and ground ladders.

Back in the 1800s, fire crews had equipment pulled around by horses. As the animals are not known for "backing up" with a load attached, firemen would manually push the equipment into the station to position it for easy hook-up [to the horses] and departure in an emergency. Meridian has honored the tradition of the "push-in" with each new piece of equipment added to its fleet.

“This additional ladder truck represents yet another significant investment the City of Meridian has made, demonstrating its commitment to making the necessary investment in public safety for the benefit of the community and its firefighters,” said Fire Chief Kris Blume. “This ladder truck will ensure Meridian is a safer community for its residents and visitors.”