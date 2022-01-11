Public hearing on short-term rental ordinance scheduled for Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council will hold a public hearing on a possible short-term rental ordinance Tuesday.

The ordinance would require things like having a short-term rental license, proof of liability insurance, and a local agent for properties like Air BnBs.

“People are struggling to afford a home in Boise, and this is one of many tools the city is creating to help ensure there is a home for everyone,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. “I have heard the concerns about the impacts of short-term rentals on neighborhoods and the rental market. This protects the public welfare and safety along with the integrity of our neighborhoods in which these short-term rentals operate.”

If you'd like to weigh in, the meeting is at Boise City Hall at 6:00 p.m. and is available online here.