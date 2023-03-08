Public events set to honor the life of Governor Phil Batt

BOISE, Idaho — The Governor’s Office provided updated information today on public events set to honor the life and public service of Governor Phil Batt, who passed away March 4 on his 96th birthday.

Thursday, March 9

10 a.m. – Governor Batt will be honorably transferred and arrive at the Capitol. The Idaho Army National Guard’s band will perform honors and a flyover will take place by the Idaho Air National Guard, weather permitting. Governor Brad Little will lead the Capitol service with remarks from former Governors C.L. “Butch” Otter and Dirk Kempthorne and U.S. Senator Jim Risch.

Governor Batt will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until 10 a.m. Friday, March 10.

Friday, March 10

10 a.m. – Governor Batt will be honorably transferred from the Capitol Rotunda to the Cathedral of the Rockies, located at 717 N. 11th St. in Boise.

11 a.m. – Funeral service begins. The public is invited to attend the funeral. A reception will follow at the same location. Following the reception, the procession of family and invited friends will be led by the Idaho State Police to the Wilder Cemetery for a private burial service.

Governor Little ordered the lowering of U.S. and State of Idaho flags to half-staff to honor Governor Batt. Flags will be raised to full staff at sunrise on Saturday, March 11.