Prosecutor rules Bonneville County officers' actions 'justified' in December shooting

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney, Randolph B. Neal, ruled that the two Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies involved in the December 2025 officer-involved shooting investigation acted in self-defense and will face no criminal charges.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force had completed their investigation of the Dec. 17th, 2025, shooting on N. County Line Rd. that led to the death of Landon Smith of Madison County.

Neal ruled that Deputy Kyle Penney and Deputy William Stadtman "were justified under Idaho law as acts of self-defense," after findings indicated that both deputies perceived that Smith fired in law enforcement's direction following a pursuit.

The investigation found that Smith had only suffered one self-inflicted gunshot wound during the confrontation.

Officials say that Smith had previously been involved in a domestic dispute and failed to yield to officers after they observed Smith driving erratically in an orange Jeep the night before the shooting. A sheriff's detective observed the vehicle near the city of Ucon and was joined by three marked patrol units on County Line Road.

Officers were able to stop Smith's vehicle on the 9000 E. block of 145th North County Line Rd, after Penney performed a PIT maneuver, investigators said.

According to the memorandum, dash camera footage shows Smith draw and fire a round, causing a self-inflicted wound to the head.

Deputy Penney and Deputy Stadtman fired their service weapons after perceiving that the gunshot was being fired towards law enforcement, officials say.

A single gun casing was found inside the vehicle, according to the findings report.

Smith succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 21, 2025.

"Words are inadequate to describe the tragedy of these circumstances," Neal said. "The lives of Mr. Smith’s loved ones are forever changed by the decisions he made that night."

Prosecutorial review is available here.