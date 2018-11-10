Prosecutor: Attacker was out to "kill someone" in vicious Boise stabbing

BOISE -

The man accused of brutally slashing a 74-year-old Boise man in the face, hands, and neck multiple times made his initial court appearance in an Ada County courtroom Friday.

The attack happened in the 3900 block on Premable Place, in southeast Boise Thursday morning.

Records show Ruben Diaz, 36, was released from custody just four months ago. In court, Deputy Ada County Prosecutor Tamera Kelly said Diaz bought a knife Thursday morning for the purpose “of trying to kill someone.”

Diaz is now facing two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website. Magistrate Judge Karen Vehlow set Diaz’ bond at $1 million.

Prosecutors say Diaz has had a history of mental illness and was in prison in 2008 on an aggravated battery conviction.

Vehlow ordered a psychological examination to determine if Diaz is mentally fit for trial.

The judge also granted a no-contact order stipulating Diaz must stay 500 feet away from the victim and the victim’s home.

Prosecutors say Diaz did not know his victim, and attacked him while the man was raking leaves outside his Premable Place home -– and that Diaz was still attacking the man when police arrived.

Officers had to shoot Diaz multiple time with a taser to subdue him.

Prosecutors say the victim's wounds include deep cuts and severe nerve damage to both his hands and face.

The victim is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses for the victim, identified only as “Gary.”

“We are asking for support to try and put the pieces back together and give him a decent quality of life moving forward,” family members stated. They are asking the public “to help our family in this critical time of need.”

Family members also say Gary has a long road to recovery ahead of him, given his severe injuries.

Diaz’ preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 15th.