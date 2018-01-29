Proposal would allow trucks go 80 mph on parts of I-84

A proposed bill inside the Idaho Statehouse would increase the speed limit for commercial trucks to 80 miles per hour on certain parts of Idaho highways has one Democrat calling foul. Currently, commercial trucks are limited to 70 MPH miles in rural areas and 65 MPH in urban areas.

The proposed legislation introduced Monday would do away with the lower designated speeds for commercial trucks. According to the proposal brought forth by the chairman, Republican Joe Palmer of Meridian, Idaho is one of the only states in the country with dual speed limits. Democrat Representative John Gannon of Bosie says the bill presents a public safety risk.

"We always balance safety against commerce and in this case when you're getting to the speed of 80 miles per hour that's very hazardous, and it takes three football field for an 80 thousand pound truck to stop," said Gannon.

A date for a formal hearing on the bill has not be set.