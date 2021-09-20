Proof of vaccination, negative test now required at Boise Farmers Market

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market is making a change in light of the City of Boise's new special event guidelines. Starting September 25, visitors to the market will need to bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within the last 48 hours.

Masks and social distancing will also be required for both vendors and customers. You can show proof of vaccination through a vaccination card, a copy of the card or a digital version on a wellness app.

The Boise Farmers Market drive-thru is still in operation and people can place their orders in the online store starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Pickup happens on Saturday and you can find more information on the BFM website.

The new requirements may change and organizers of the market say they are working with the city to make common-sense decisions on how to keep the community safe. If the requirements change, they will inform people as soon as possible.