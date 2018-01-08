Progressive religious leaders hold prayer vigil at Idaho Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho - Ahead of this year's legislative session, some of Idaho clergy lead a multi-faith prayer at the Statehouse on Sunday to call on lawmakers to draft thoughtful legislation in the months ahead.

Leaders of the Interfaith Equality Coalition gathered along the statehouse steps, calling on legislators to quote "Widen the circle of love to include all." the group includes advocates for climate care, human rights, equality, religious freedom, and economic justice.

"We are inviting our legislators to draw the circle wide to create policies and in act laws that serve all Idahoans welcome all that provide opportunities for all particularly those on the margins and those most vulnerable," said Reverend Sara LaWall of the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Organizers plan to advocate at the Capitol weekly through the legislative session.

