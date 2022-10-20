Professional pumpkin carver visits St. Luke's patients

BOISE, Idaho — Patients and families at St. Luke’s in downtown Boise were able to get an early taste of Halloween Thursday as the health system welcomed a professional pumpkin carver from Nampa to create her 3D pumpkin carvings.

Brandy Davis has been professionally carving pumpkins for 10 years and says she loves to spread Halloween cheer.

Idaho News 6 Brandy Davis

“It's such a fun different medium that people don’t get to see all the time,” Davis said. “I think if anybody deserves a smile, it’s these kids.”

Brandy is self-taught and says it can take her anywhere from 4 to 12 hours to finish a pumpkin, but seeing the smiles on kids’ faces makes it worth it.

“Just seeing these kids look at the pumpkin carvings and saying ‘wow, I can do that when I grow up or wow this is possible,’’ Davis said. “I love showing kids that nothing is impossible.”