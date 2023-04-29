Professional bull riding brings rodeo action to Owyhee County Fairgrounds

HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Coastal Farm and Ranch Challenge of Champions Tour is bringing professional bull riding to the Owyhee County Fairgrounds in Homedale on May 6.

The event, presented by Value Homes of Idaho LLC, is stop number six on the tour and features riders from around the country. This includes top talent from the National Finals Rodeo and Professional Bull Riders competitions.

Young riders will also be featured in a Junior bull riding event as part of the tour's mission to showcase the future of the sport.

With bulls that love to buck and riders that love to ride, the authentic rodeo action on display should make for an entertaining night.

The fairground gates open for the event at 6 p.m with the event starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at cctbullriding.com.