Professional bull rider meets with students in Emmett

Professional bull rider Conner Halverson met with students at Emmett High School to sign autographs, take pictures, and answer questions during lunch.

Halverson is competing in the three-day PBR Unleash The Beast event this weekend in Nampa.

The Idaho National Guard Air Force Reserve has partnered with PBR for the weekend event and is encouraging people to sign up to help serve their communities.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Brady Caskey at Emmett High School, ahead of this weekend’s professional bull riding event in Nampa, where some riders met one-on-one with local students.

“Cool Whip” the bull, autographs, and photos got students excited for the “PBR Unleash The Beast” event happening in Nampa this weekend.

PBR rider Conner Halverson made an appearance at Emmett High School during lunch to take some time to talk to students.

“The conversations, you never know what they’re gonna be,” said Halverson.

Conversations could range from “Will you sign my hat?” to “How did you get into bull riding.”

“I started riding when I was four or five years old on sheep. If you want to get into this, for sure find somebody that will help you that kinda knows what they’re doing,” said Halverson.

Halverson says it's a long process to get to where he is now.

“You don’t just want to just get thrown on one of these right away, you know, you kinda want to learn the basics and the fundamentals and how everything works,” said Halverson.

The Idaho Air Force Reserve has partnered with PBR for this weekend's event and wants students to know,

“You can be a bull rider but also serve your community part-time within the Idaho National Guard,” Technical Sergeant Stephen Lolici said.

Fans and riders are gearing up for three days of competition this weekend at the Ford Idaho Center with events Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night! In Emmett, I’m your neighborhood reporter Brady Caskey for Idaho News 6.