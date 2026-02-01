Pro-ICE and Anti-ICE demonstrations take place across the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — A few hundred people came out for the 'Idaho Stands with ICE' rally at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, while around 100 showed up in Caldwell to protest ICE.

The 'Idaho Stands with ICE' rally was organized by the Idaho Liberty Dogs, and the rally started with Vanilla Ice's famous song before speakers took to the podium.

"Let me be clear, ICE is carrying out the will of we the people," said one of the organizers. "Violence and demonizing heroes that protect us is and always will be unacceptable."

A pro-ICE rally and an anti-ICE protest happened in different cities in the Treasure Valley

The central theme of the rally centered on legal immigration. Several migrants who became American citizens spoke at the podium, and some of the people Idaho News 6 talked to echoed this sentiment.

"I wanted to come out because we want refugees to come as long as they come legally, said one of the demonstrators. "We want them to come as long as they come and don’t abuse our welfare system."

The Anti-ICE protest in Caldwell had around 100 people, with a large demographic of Latino supporters. Caroline Carillo wanted to come out and speak for the people who live in fear, and she says ICE has been terrorizing her community.

"It’s not just scary for them, but it is scary for us," said Carillo. "I have very dark skin, and now it is legal to racially profile me and others because of the color of our skin."

Carillo also called out Governor Brad Little and other Idaho politicians, asking for help when it comes to ICE.

"Idaho used to be too great for hate," said Carillo. "All of you Idahoans out there that worry about your state, Governor Brad Little, if you are worried about your state, you might want to stand up for us."

Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent also talked to a pair of veterans at the anti-ICE protest who told me the rhetoric has been ramped up following the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota. They said that ICE has to do better.

"We have been here before, haven't we?" said army veteran Richard Jensen. "They are undisciplined people out making mass arrests; we have had citizens arrested, and two citizens shot dead in the process."

The demonstrators at the 'Idaho Stands with ICE' rally have a different view as they support ICE, and they told us the harassment of these agents needs to stop, and that is adding to the problem.

"There are a lot of people that are interfering with them right now, and that is making their jobs harder," said a demonstrator. "Thank you, ICE, we appreciate all that you do."

There was a police presence at both rallies on Saturday. At the 'Idaho Stands with ICE' rally, there were also counter-protesters across the street. Both rallies remained peaceful.