Primary Health Nampa clinic relocating to larger facility

Primary Health in Nampa will be relocating to the former bank building on Caldwell Boulevard.

The clinic is moving from its 700 Caldwell Boulevard location to a former bank building at 1820 Caldwell Boulevard. Primary Health plans to renovate and expand the facility to offer more space and better visibility, according to the clinic. Current healthcare staff and providers will also relocate. The renovated space will be around a third larger than other recent builds and is planned to include 16 exam rooms, an X-ray suite, trauma room and a lab and procedure room.

Our first Nampa clinic opened 25 years ago and quickly became one of our busiest locations. We have outgrown the space, so this summer we'll begin the process of remodeling and expanding the former bank building at 1820 Caldwell Blvd. Read more: https://t.co/rC4gvHdsML pic.twitter.com/4wLLT2PW8E — Primary Health (@primaryhealth) April 14, 2022

"Our first Nampa clinic opened 25 years ago and immediately became very busy," Primary Health CEO David Peterman said in a statement. "We have certainly reached a point where we need more space in order to meet the needs of our patients, and we are excited to offer an improved location as well. We appreciate how supportive and loyal the Nampa community has been to Primary Health, and we look forward to providing comprehensive care for generations to come."

Primary Health plans to break ground on the new location April 26 with an opening scheduled for late 2022, according to a news release.