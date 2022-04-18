Primary election less than a month away

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — It's almost time to head to the polls as the primary election in Idaho is less than one month away.

The Ada County Elections office expects a large turnout of voters. Ada County Elections Director Saul Seyler said around 10,000 absentee ballots have already been requested.

Whether you like to vote absentee, early or in-person on Election Day, here are some key dates to keep in mind for the upcoming May 17th Idaho Primary Election.#idpol pic.twitter.com/Khv7AmLk1n — Ada County Elections (@AdaElections) April 12, 2022

The Republican party has a closed primary — meaning you must be a registered member of the party to get one of their ballots. The Democratic party has an open primary, so anyone can vote.

“If a voter is unaffiliated, which we have a lot of unaffiliated voters in Ada County, that voter can actually request one of those parties ballots and become affiliated with that party on Election Day,” Seyler said.

So where do you go on Election Day? With the recent restricting, local precincts and polling places have changed for the majority of Ada County voters.

Note where to vote for the May 17th Primary Election!

Use this tool to find your info & preview your ballot https://t.co/Vjld4hC3Aj



Watch for notification to come late April in the mail with your precinct and polling information. pic.twitter.com/hGsRgzHoeg — Ada County Elections (@AdaElections) April 15, 2022

You can visit the Ada County Elections website, type in your address and find your polling location.

“Also, we’ll be sending out a mailer to all registered voters in the county with their new polling place and legislative district as well,” Seyler said.

The election is on May 17 and polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — but before the election, you should keep these dates in mind.

April 22

Pre-registration deadline

May 2

Early voting starts

May 6

Deadline to request absentee ballots



Make sure to bring proof of ID to vote. You will need a state-issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID with you to vote. Voters will be allowed to sign a Personal Identification Affidavit if you forget your photo ID and are already a registered voter.