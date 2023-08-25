Preseason NFL and Little League World Series on KIVI-tv Channel 6

On August 26, KIVI-tv Channel 6 will be airing both the NFL Preseason Game between Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers and the Little League World Series.

The Seahawks/Packers pre-season game will be on our main channel, channel 6, starting at 10:30am.

The Little League World Series will be shown on our digital 6.2 channel, also beginning at 10:30am.

After the NFL game concludes, the Little League World Series will switch over to the main broadcast on channel 6.

For more information on how to watch, please consult your television service provider.