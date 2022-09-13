Prescribed burn planned for southwest Idaho aims to diversify landscape

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has planned a prescribed burn for Juniper Mountain, with the goal of reducing western juniper tree encroachment and diversitfying the sagebrush landscape, thus improving wildlife habitat.

The Graves Creek prescribed burn will be implemented on roughly 3,550 acres of public land, sometime between September 19 and October 9, depending on weather conditions.

Bureau of Land Management

Graves Creek prescribed burn map. Via Bureau of Land Management



Once inititated, burning is expected to last up to five days. BLM officials say personnel and quipment will be patrolling the burn and mopping up hotspots for several days afterward.

Local roads within the project area will be intermittenly closed during the burn, with traffic allowed to pass through once it's safe to do so.

The public can expect to see smoke rising from the area during the operation, and residual smoke may linger for multiple days.