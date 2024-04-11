Prescribed burn at Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area near Parma

PARMA, Idaho — See smoke coming from the Parma area today? No need to worry — a prescribed burn is scheduled at the Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area.

Idaho Department of Lands is assisting Idaho Fish and Game with the burn to control noxious weeds within reed grass in the marsh area. The Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area underwent its first burn of the season on April 2, with roughly 110 acres being burned. Firefighters plan to burn an additional 96 acres during the April 11 scheduled burn.

Idaho Department of Lands Prescribed burns at Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area on April 2, 2024.



For information about the Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area or the prescribed burn, contact Fish and Game’s Fort Boise office at (208) 722-5888.