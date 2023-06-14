Pre-Picking Party ahead of annual Boise Goathead Fest

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreations are hosting a kick-off "puncturvine picking party" Wednesday evening as part of the annual Boise Goathead Fest happening in August.

This year's goal is to pick 15,000 pounds of goatheads, removing them from trails and paths enjoyed by walkers, hikers and riders.

This kick-off event is sponsored by Boise Bicycle Project, Boise State University and City of Boise Weed Warriors in Liberty Park.

The annual parade and festival isn't happening until August, but sponsors encourage all weed warriors to come to this pre-party with tools and gloves in hand to help pull goatheads in this hotspot. The event provides live music, treats, and refreshments will be available for participants.

The event begins at 6:00 pm and is expected to run for about 2 hours.

The Boise Goathead Fest is one of the largest bicycle festivals in the country. The parade is scheduled for August 19 at Cecil D. Andrus Park.