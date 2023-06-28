Is there anyone better to offer tips on preparing potato salad?

The Idaho Potato Commission has offered its expertise as we enter the peak of potato salad-making season.

As a general rule of thumb, most home chefs will advise you to cut potatoes into equal size pieces, place them in cold water to start, and cook for about 15 minutes in boiling water (or until they are tender enough for your liking). Adding salt to the water can help add more flavor during this process.

Leave the Skins On. Leaving the skins on will have no effect on the flavor, and the skins are chock-full of fiber and other beneficial nutrients.

Rinse multiple times. Rinse potatoes both before and after boiling. Not only does this remove excess starch and prevent them from being waterlogged, but by rinsing potatoes multiple times, you are more likely to develop a velvety texture for your salad.

Add Pickle Juice. Add a sprinkle of pickle juice over potatoes as they cool to create layers of flavor, you can call it your "secret ingredient".

Dress for Success. If you are using a vinegar-based dressing, coat potatoes while they are still warm so they can absorb the flavor while they cool. If using a mayo-based dressing, wait till the potatoes have cooled to avoid the mayo from melting and creating an oily residue.

Be Creative with Onions. To help avoid a salad from being a little too acidic, soak your onions in water to remove some of the bite, or lightly caramelize them to make them sweeter. If using a more basic sauce, feel free to double up on the scallions.

Make Dressing A Day Early. Allowing the flavors to blend overnight in the fridge before assembling your salad can help to create a more robust flavor.

Remember, a freshly made potato salad can last up to four days in the fridge, but you should avoid saving anything left out for more than four hours.

Of course, the number one tip is to use Idaho Russets, although any Idahoan could have told you that! (although any other variety can be just as good.)

To find all sorts of potato salad recipes, or just learn more about potatoes in general, visit the Idaho Potato website.