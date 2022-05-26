Post-election audit is successful in Ada County

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Primary Election results were verified in Ada County Wednesday, after a successful audit by the Idaho Secretary of State's Office.

All ballots casts in Ada County precincts 1410, 1416, 1601, 1612, 1702, 1814, 1903, 1919, and 2209 were hand counted by Secretary of State's office staff and representatives from the Republican and Democratic parties. After comparing results, the team found the hand count matched machine tabulation exactly.

Ada County was one of eight counties in the state included in the post-election audit.

Related: Post-election audits taking place across Idaho

“The audit demonstrated that the tabulation machines, which undergo extensive testing prior to an election, are accurate and reliable. We work hard to ensure the utmost integrity in elections, and we are proud of the results. Voters can be confident that their votes count," said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.

The post-election audits were a recommendation of the Governor's cybersecurity task force to help boost confidence in the election process.

"This process is an opportunity to increase transparency in the election process and build confidence in the system,” said McGrane.