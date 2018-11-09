Possible water storage increase at Anderson Dam

This would potentially add six feet to Andersen Ranch Dam.

This project is still in the very early stages, but a feasibility study for the possible water storage. Bureau of Reclamation representatives say additional capacity could allow more runoff in high water years which would enhance long term water supply for irrigation, domestic, industrial and municipal needs.

There are still some questions up in the air from representatives from trout unlimited who works to conserve fresh water streams, rivers, and habitats for trout, salmon and other aquatic species.

"Is this storage necessary, are there other alternatives? Can we conserve the amount of water we're using and maybe not need storage. Are there things we can do with our partners in the valley to extend our water supplies. We want to have a secure supply now and in the future," said Peter Anderson, Trout Unlimited.

Bureau of Reclamation representatives say it will take about two years to finish up the feasibility study and declare possible environmental impacts.

If you are interested in learning more, you can go to https://www.usbr.gov/