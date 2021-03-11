Pomerelle releases end-of-season plans, but needs people to sign up

Pomerelle Mountain Resort released its end-of-season plans on Thursday, but needs people to sign up for one of the events.

The Kid's Day Competition for skiers and riders 12 and under is happening on March 13. Walk-in registration starts at 10 a.m. in the Pomerelle lodge. There is a $25 registration fee plus a refundable $10 bib fee and does not include a lift ticket. Racing starts at 1 p.m. and awards will follow.

The mountain resort is planning on ending the season with a splash by holding the Pond Skim/Slush Cup on April 3. The spokesperson for Pomerelle says there needs to be at least 30 pre-registered participants to hold the event. The deadline for pre-registration is March 28 at 4 p.m. You can pre-register by phone by calling 208-673-5599, in-person at Pomerelle or on the Pomerelle website. Refunds will be issued if there is not enough interest.

Pomerelle will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until March 28. The area will be closed mid-week but will reopen on April 3 and 4. There will likely be bonus weekends into April as well.

The mountain will be closed due to an area-wide, planned power shut-down on March 15. The spokesperson says this is happening so crews can do required maintenance on the power that feeds Pomerelle.