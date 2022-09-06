Watch Now
News

Actions

Polls are open for Boise School District Board of Trustees election. What to know about the races.

Boise School District
Idaho News 6
Boise School District
Posted at 10:10 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:21:03-04

BOISE, Idaho — It’s Election Day for the Boise School District Board of Trustees. Voters who live in the Boise School District area can head to the polls starting at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast their votes or drop off an absentee ballot.

All absentee Ballots must be returned to the District Services by 8 p.m. tonight in order to be counted.

There are four separate trustee races that voters can vote in. In race No. 1 there are two open seats and in races No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 there is one open seat in each race.

Candidate profiles

Race No. 1 is for two 6-year term seats.

Race No. 2 is for one 4-year term seat.

Race No. 3 is for one 2-year term seat.

Race No. 4 is for one 2-year term seat.

Those elected by the public will be sworn into office during the regular Board meeting on September 12th.

You may vote at any one of the listed elementary, junior high and high schools in the district. There are no assigned precincts.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light