Polls are open for Boise School District Board of Trustees election. What to know about the races.

BOISE, Idaho — It’s Election Day for the Boise School District Board of Trustees. Voters who live in the Boise School District area can head to the polls starting at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to cast their votes or drop off an absentee ballot.

All absentee Ballots must be returned to the District Services by 8 p.m. tonight in order to be counted.

The Trustee Election of the Boise School Board will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. For more information, please visit the following 2022 Trustee Election Information website: https://t.co/5ak1k82J9T — Boise School District (@BSDEducation) August 3, 2022

There are four separate trustee races that voters can vote in. In race No. 1 there are two open seats and in races No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 there is one open seat in each race.

Candidate profiles

Race No. 1 is for two 6-year term seats.



Race No. 2 is for one 4-year term seat.



Race No. 3 is for one 2-year term seat.



Race No. 4 is for one 2-year term seat.



Those elected by the public will be sworn into office during the regular Board meeting on September 12th.

You may vote at any one of the listed elementary, junior high and high schools in the district. There are no assigned precincts.