Workforce housing bill moves to full House

BOISE, Idaho — The State Legislature is attempting to make progress on a statewide solution to workforce housing.

House bill 592 establishes a workforce housing fund and advisory commission.

A house panel considered the legislation Monday and sent it to the full House after a lengthy public hearing and debate.

Democrats on the panel aligned with some Republicans in favor of the bill, while other GOP members expressed opposition to the bill. They said they took issue with the plan to use federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the initiative and believe housing should remain an open market.

It's important to note this bill does not set aside any funding but recommends using ARPA money.