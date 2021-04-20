Watch
Voters to decide if lawmakers can call special sessions

A.J. Howard
Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 16:40:24-04

BOISE, Idaho — Voters will get the chance to decide whether lawmakers in the part-time Idaho Legislature will be able to call special sessions, a power currently limited to governors.

The House voted 54-15 on Tuesday to clear the two-thirds threshold needed for proposed constitutional amendments. The resolution has already passed the Senate.

The measure will go before voters in November 2022, needing a simple majority. If voters approve, the Legislature could call itself back into session if 60% of lawmakers in each the House and Senate agree.

Backers say the Legislature isn't an equal branch of government without that power. Opponents fear it could lead to a full-time Legislature.

