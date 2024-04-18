Watch Now
Tuition to increase at Idaho's public 4-year institutions

Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 18, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education has unanimously approved a 3% tuition increase in resident tuition and fees at each of Idaho's 4-year institutions.

This comes after the institutions made the requests to fully fund the change in employee compensation approved during the 2024 legislative session to address inflation-related costs.

The increases for yearly resident tuition in the 2024/2025 school year are:

  • Boise State University
    Current Academic Year $8,782
    2024/25 Academic Year $9,048
  • Idaho State University
    Current Academic Year $8,356
    2024/25 Academic Year $8,610
  • Lewis-Clark State College
    Current Academic Year $7,388
    2024/25 Academic Year $7,610
  • University of Idaho
    Current Academic Year $8,816
    2024/25 Academic Year $9,084

“Over the past few years, inflation has been higher than 3 percent and so by approving 3 percent tuition and fee increase we are implicitly asking each institution to become more efficient, and I struggle with how long we can do this,” Board Member Kurt Liebich said. “Strategically, how do we use our scholarships, how do we discount in a way that allows us to achieve the goals of educating citizens of Idaho while keeping our institutions solvent, it’s going to be a tricky balancing act over the next four or five years.”

